Future of College Towns Post Pandemic

The idea of college towns being recession proof has faltered in the midst of this pandemic and it’s resulting economic downturn

As business journalists continue to cover the present and future impact that COVID-19 is having on colleges and universities, they should not hesitate to take a deeper look and report on how the surrounding communities are faring.

College towns, or town and gown communities as they are sometimes referred to, were once thought to be resistant to recession as their unemployment rates did not take the same impact as other cities during times of great economic strife. This most certainly had to do with the fact that institutions of higher education were still running normally. This means that thousands of people, students and employees, would move to these communities every year and flood local economies with their disposable income.

Areas that benefited from this included restaurants and bars, theaters and grocery stores, rental properties and even hotels that would often be booked weeks in advance for events such as major university sporting events, parents weekends and graduation ceremonies.

Another plus is the real estate impact that universities can bring to their communities. When these institutions break ground and construct new buildings, whether it be residence halls or academic buildings, it can stimulate redevelopment of the surrounding area boosting the local economy.

An example of this would be the new residence hall that Arizona State University is building in downtown Phoenix, set to be opened in the fall of 2021. In fact, Phoenix’s mayor, Kate Gallego, attributed the revival of the downtown area in part to ASU and helped make it look like how it does today. In March of 2020, there were over 25 construction projects either underway or planned. Not to mention that the downtown population had doubled within five years.

However, the idea of college towns being recession proof has faltered in the midst of this pandemic and it’s resulting economic downturn. The nature of the pandemic has made it so that a significant portion of a university’s student body are not returning to campus, meaning there is less demand for local businesses. Even for those students who do return to campus, there is concern about spread of the virus so they aren’t frequenting those businesses as much while those businesses aren’t operating at full capacity either.

When business journalists are analyzing how the college towns they cover will fare post pandemic, they should focus on the local businesses whose demand mainly comes from the college community. They should also dig deep and examine if there were any development projects connected with the university that were planned for and what those projects’ are.

The stories that businesses journalists write do not have to be all negative, however. There is some optimism to be focused on. For example, there are some findings that as people feel the individual financial strain, they are starting to move away from the big cities and to places that are more manageable and less expensive, with some of these places being college towns.

Another thing that businesses journalists should be on the lookout for when reporting are different panel discussions that may suggest ways that college towns can possibly recover heading into the future. One such discussion brought together representatives from college towns with leaders in innovation and economic development. Ideas brought up were not limited to but consisted of a pipeline from university to local workforce, and specific curriculum that related to community needs. By writing about ideas brought up at discussions like these, business journalists can highlight solutions that could be beneficial to the communities they cover.