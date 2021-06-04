Reynolds Center Accepts Entries for Annual Barlett & Steele Awards in Investigative Business Journalism June 4, 2021

Entries are now being accepted for the 2021 Barlett & Steele Awards for Investigative Business Journalism, the nation’s top investigative business journalism contest.

The annual awards contest, named in honor of renowned investigative business journalists Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele, celebrates the best in investigative business journalism each year. It is sponsored by the Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Gold, silver and bronze winners receive cash awards of $2,500, $1,500 and $500, respectively.

Entries for the 2021 contest must be published between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Editors or contest coordinators of media outlets may submit up to two entries, each containing up to four articles. Entries from freelance journalists are welcome but must be accompanied by a letter from an editor. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, 11:59 p.m. EST. Contest rules and the entry form can be found here.