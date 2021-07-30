Barlett & Steele Awards Entry Deadline Extended to Aug. 13 by Rian Bosse July 30, 2021

Entries for the 2021 Barlett & Steele Awards for Investigative Business Journalism will now be accepted through Aug. 13.

The awards contest, administered by the Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, annually honors the best investigative business reporting in the country. The contest is named for the renowned investigative reporting team of Don Barlett and Jim Steele, whose numerous awards include two Pulitzer Prizes.

Gold, silver and bronze winners receive cash awards of $2,500, $1,500 and $500, respectively.

The deadline to enter this year’s competition is now Aug. 13th, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Entries for this year’s contest must have been published between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Editors or contest coordinators of media outlets may submit up to two entries.

Rules and instructions are listed with the entry form. For any questions, please contact Rian Bosse at rbosse1@asu.edu.