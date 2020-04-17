SABEW Welcomes 67 New Members from South Asia by Andrew Leckey April 17, 2020

In an expansion of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing’s (SABEW) international initiative, 67 journalists from major news organizations throughout Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have officially joined the business journalism organization as members.

The South Asian business journalists met each other in Dubai last year at the “Benefits of South Asia Economic Integration” journalism summit developed by the Donald W. Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The summit and the new SABEW memberships were funded under a grant from the U.S. State Department.

“We are thrilled to welcome the South Asian business journalists who advance SABEW international expansion beyond its current successes in U.S. and Canada,” said Kathleen Graham, executive director of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW), founded in 1964. “We hope they benefit from our training and professional network, and we will seek their advice in developing ongoing global programs.”

The journalists who attended the summit also launched the South Asian Society of Economic Reporters (SASER), the only business journalism association with members across South Asia. It promotes networking and collaboration in training for quality journalism and regional knowledge, nurtured by a philosophy of mutual respect and an independent nature.

“Our fledgling organization’s association with SABEW is timely and holds the promise of a long working relationship together,” said Kiran Kabtta Somvanshi, chief manager for The Economic Times Intelligence Group in India and a member of the SASER steering committee. “The world economy is currently grappling with crises – underscoring the need for a strong and vocal business media.”

SABEW wishes to connect with dedicated business journalists around the globe either through individual or institutional memberships or, in some cases, affiliation with organizations that share its professional ideals.

“The Dubai summit proved that the business journalists faced some of the same professional challenges as others in their region and in countries around the world,” said Andrew Leckey, who chairs the international committee of the SABEW Board of Governors. “We wish to hear from interested individual business journalists or news organizations that can see the business journalism benefits of SABEW membership.”