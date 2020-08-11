Are kids or teens in your area launching their own businesses this summer? Consider profiling a few kid or teenpreneurs. Photo of a redhead in a hoodie looking at a photo and computer by Chris Liverani via Unsplash.

With less demand for camp counselors, lifeguards, and other seasonal jobs typically held by teens, the summer job outlook for teens this year wasn’t exactly sunny. In fact, the Center for Labor Markets and Policy at Drexel University released a report predicting the teen employment rate to reach a record low of 23 percent this summer.

Young people might still find job opportunities at a warehouse or grocery store, but not everyone feels comfortable working in those environments, especially if they have someone with a pre-existing condition at home.

At the same time, kids learn about entrepreneurship at younger and younger ages, whether through a school program or by watching Shark Tank on TV.

With fewer traditional job opportunities for many kids and teens, this may be a path some kids choose to make money and keep themselves entertained.

For instance, this article mentions a Georgia teen who’s earning money repainting mailboxes and a Tennessee teen who’s reselling old computer parts on eBay. This writer has spotted flyers for a local kid’s rock painting business around the neighborhood, but you might also discover kid or teen-run businesses via Nextdoor or community groups on Facebook.

Are local kids finding ways to peddle goods or services at a social distance? What are some of the more creative businesses?

Here’s a look at other questions to consider as you cover teens and kids in business.

Is the founder teaming up with friends, classmates, or siblings? Or starting a solo business?

How did they decide what product or service to sell? Have they pivoted from their original vision?

What type of marketing are they doing? Social media? Flyers? Something else? What’s worked well?

How much demand are they seeing? Would they connect you with a customer who can comment on their experience?

How do they plan to use the money? Saving for college? Helping out their family? Donating to a cause they care about? Buying a trampoline or bike? Do they plan to continue the business beyond the summer?

Reporter’s Takeaway

Organizations (school or private) that cater to these mini moguls may be able to provides tips and further context or even suggest local kids or teens to profile (with their parent’s permission, of course).

For instance, Junior Achievement has a program that introduces high schoolers to entrepreneurship and Acton Children’s Business Fair hosts children’s business fairs around the world. Eva Baker founded The Teenpreneuer, a website and conference, when she was a teen starting out in business.