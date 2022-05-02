Media training with Susan Lisovicz

Ruby Arora interviews Susan Lisovicz on how journalists can prepare to be on camera and why business journalism is such an important field for all journalists to understand.
Share this:
Ruby Arora interviews Susan Lisovicz on how journalists can prepare to be on camera and why business journalism is such an important field for all journalists to understand.
More Episodes »
Get Two Minute Tips For Business Journalism Delivered To Your Email Every Tuesday
Two Minute Tips
Every Tuesday we send out a quick-read email with tips for business journalism. Sign up now and get one Tuesday.