The movie business as a working union actor

SAG-AFTRA is still striking against the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – movie studios, big streaming corporations, etc.) even as the writer’s union has reached its own agreement with the studios this week. In this episode, Mackenzie Joy-Brennan talked to SAG member Marie Cecile Anderson — an actor, comedian, and musician based in Nashville — about the strike decision, the demands union members are asking for, and what life is like as a working union actor, even while on strike.