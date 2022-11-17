Donald W. Reynolds National Center For Business Journalism

Bloomberg reporters gain answers to Cerebal Inc.’s ’Questionable Practices’

Janaé Bradford interviews Bloomberg reporters Caleb Melby and Polly Mosendz, two members of the bronze award-winning team for their investigation ‘Questionable Practices.’ Their investigation brings the first important revelations about the largest medical mental-health startup, Cerebral, and its effort to bring telemedicine techniques to mental healthcare.

Bloomberg reporters found a lack of delicate consideration assessment from the million-dollar business when prescribing medication to their patients. Listen to what the reporters had to say about what it took to make this investigation happen.

