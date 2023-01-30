The business of college football with Amanda Christovich

Ever wonder what it is like covering the biggest college football game of the season? Janaé Bradford invited Amanda Christovich from FrontOffice Sports to speak with her about her experience covering the business of the big game.

Covering college football isn’t just about covering the X’s and O’s. College football has become an enterprise in itself that reporters should not shy away from covering. Christovich tells us how she started covering the business of sports and how businesses have noticed the significant demand for college football. She notes that reporting on the college championship continues long after the game has been called.

Christovich covers everything from gender equity and sports labor issues to name, image, and likeness — and was recently named one of LinkedIn’s top five creators of the week for my NIL stories. Check out more by Christovich on Twitter, FrontOffice Sports, or her website.