Two Minute Tips

Subscribe

The businesses behind fear

Lauren Irwin

Lauren Irwin

January 26, 2023

Share this article:

Photo by Pexels user Rafael Classen

Fear is one of life’s constants. We’re all going to feel it at some point, with varying reasons why. Humans have no problem identifying fear in our lives, says Ralph Adolphs, a social behavioral researcher at the California Institute of Technology. Science hasn’t quite decided how to examine it, he adds — but it seems like businesses have. 

Adolphs argues that fear is a response to threatening stimuli that motivates us to act and react in different ways.

One of those responses is to stock up on goods and services. Companies have taken note — either to help their customers or capitalize on those worries.

For example, the fear of home robberies or burglaries — combined with the ubiquity and affordability of modern technology — has made Amazon’s Ring camera doorbell one of the most popular home purchases in recent years.

In the four years after its 2012 invention by Jamie Siminoff, Ring Doorbell sold more than 1 million devices worldwide, SafeHome.org found. Two years later in 2018, Siminoff sold the company to Amazon for over $1 billion.

In 2020, Ring was the leading contender in doorbell security and one of the highest sales in smart technology. Ring sold more than 400,000 devices worldwide in Dec. 2020 alone, SafeHome.org reported.

Various police departments across the country, but not all, have reported data to the FBI about local violent and property crimes. With that data, Pew Research published a report noting that crime has decreased since the ‘90s. Overall, property crime has decreased 55% since 1993 and burglaries have dropped 63%.

Statista, a market and consumer data website, reported a near 40% decrease in household burglaries from 2011-2021. Pew noted that Americans believe crime is on the rise nationwide, however the data suggests otherwise. Besides being inversely related, there are no current direct connections between the decrease in burglaries and the increase in Ring doorbell or other security systems in and around homes. 

A primary reason people purchased the Ring doorbell was to keep an eye on their house, but since burglaries aren’t happening as often, did Ring become a trend that people hopped on or did the fear of crime cause the boom?

Home security systems have been shown to be effective in deterring crime. Studies performed by the criminology and criminal justice departments at both Rutgers University of Criminal Justice and the University of North Carolina Charlotte determined that home security systems scare off burglars. 

These studies, though, were conducted more than a decade ago, in 2009 and 2013 respectively. Little research has been released to the public now that home security cameras have sprouted up in apartment homes and suburban neighborhoods alike. 

Camera doorbells aren’t the only product profiting off of fear. According to a 2022 report by Market Research Future, smart personal safety and security devices on the market are likely experiencing rapid growth for multiple reasons. There’s a demand for user-friendly and unconventional safety systems. Following pandemic-related concerns about personal health and safety, as well as a rise in hate crimes nationwide, brands manufacturing devices like rape whistles and pepper spray emerged in the market as a response, they reported.

There are plenty of other things that we buy to ease fears, too. Examine how fear could lead to purchasing in these industries too:

  • Female safety 
  • Gun sales
  • Online protection
  • Child safety
  • Car preparation
  • Pet care

There are plenty of story ideas that involve how we’ve bought into our fears to arm ourselves with protection and preparedness for whatever comes our way. These technological advancements and personal purchases are all around us. 

How have these devices helped? What have they hurt? And what will be the next big thing?

More Like This...

Influencers at heart of new brand marketing approach

Tracy Abiaka January 31, 2022

Log onto Instagram and you’ll find brightly-hued photos of influencers offering glimpses of their lives, enviable travels, and of course the products they promote to their adoring fans. These followers

Latest in Retail & Food
More »
Two Minute Tips

Sign up now.
Get one Tuesday.

Every Tuesday we send out a quick-read email with tips for business journalism.

Subscribers also get access to the Tip archive.

Latest Articles

More Articles  »

Who We Are

Coverage Areas

Journalist Resources

Get Two Minute Tips For Business Journalism Delivered To Your Email Every Tuesday

Two Minute Tips

Every Tuesday we send out a quick-read email with tips for business journalism. Sign up now and get one Tuesday.

Search The Reynolds Center

Who We Are

Journalist Resources

Coverage Areas

Our New Look
The Reynolds Center for Business Journalism is starting 2023 with a new look that we hope better illustrates our core mission to provide accurate and authoritative resources about business journalism, in order to help both reporters and news consumers understand the importance of business news and to demystify the sometimes arcane topics it covers.
Businesses, markets, and economies move in cycles – ups and downs – which is why our new logo contains a “candlestick” chart representing increases as well as downturns, and serves as a reminder that volatility is an unavoidable attribute of modern life. But it’s also possible to prepare for volatility by being well informed, and informing the general public to help level the information playing field is the primary goal of business journalism. The Reynolds Center is committed to supporting that goal, which is why the candlestick pattern in our logo merges directly into the name of our founding sponsor, Donald W. Reynolds.
Our new logo comes with a shorter name. Business is borderless, and understanding the global links in supply chains, trade, and flows of funds and people is essential to make sense of our fast-paced, globalized world. So we’re dropping the word “National” from our name and will aim to provide content that is applicable to business news globally.
We hope you like the new look. Best wishes for 2023!