Twenty business journalists to follow, if you don’t already

Twenty business journalists to follow, if you don’t alreadyJanuary 27, 2022
Journalists live and breathe on Twitter, and following each other is a sign of respect (or possibly fear). While some business journalists boast followings in the hundreds of thousands, the Reynolds Center has compiled an unscientific list of 20 business journalists with a somewhat smaller fanbase who are worth following.
Sports
Amanda Christovich @achristovichh
Reporter at Front Office Sports focused on college sports.
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Reporter at CNBC best known for his coverage of the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA.
Kendall Baker @kendallbaker
Sports editor at Axios and the author of the daily Axios Sports newsletter.
Meredith Cash @mercash22
Reporter at Insider covering all games played on a field, court, rink, diamond, or gridiron with a focus on women’s sports.
Paula Lavigne @pinepaula
Investigative reporter at ESPN who has investigated sexual assault in professional and college athlets, fraudulent pro-athlete charities, gambling on youth sports, and many other sports topics.
Startups and venture capital
Melia Russell @meliarobin
Melia is a tech correspondent at Insider whose bio states she is ‘focused on growth-stage companies, the funding deals that investors are clamoring to get into, and workplace issues.’
Matt Drange @mattdrange
Senior correspondent at Insider and was named the best young business journalist in 2019 by SABEW.
Shartia Brantley @ShartiaBrantley
Shartia is Deputy New York Bureau Chief at Bloomberg News and a Senior Editor for the Amerias at Bloomberg Live.
Eliot Brown @eliotwb
Reporter at The Wall Street Journal and co-author of the Cult of We.
Technology
Erica Pandey @erica_pandey
Reporter at Axios covering technology trends that are shaping the future of work.
Sarah Needleman @sarahneedleman
Reporter at The Wall Street Journal covering technology.
Rosalie Chan @rosaliechan17
Senior reporter covering enterprise tech at Insider.
Market and finance
Dion Rabouin @DionRabouin
Reporter at The Wall Street Journal who will be the inaugural host of their soon-to-launch WSJ YouTube markets video channel.
Jennifer Kingson @jenniferkingson
Managing editor for business news at Axios.
Weston Blasi @wastonblasi
Reporter at MarketWatch.
Sharon Epperson @sharon_epperson
Senior Personal Finance Correspondent at CNBC.
Other business sectors
Craig Karmin @CraigKarmin
Real Estate Bureau Chief at The Wall Street Journal and wrote the best-seller Biography of the Dollar.
Lauren Thomas @laurenthomas
Reporter for CNBC covering retail, retail real estate & fitness.
Meg Graham @megangraham
Advertising & marketing reporter for CMO Today at The Wall Street Journal.
Michelle Maltais @mmaltaisLA
Managing editor for money and consumer news at USA Today.
