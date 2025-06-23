Is artificial intelligence the future of fashion?

For Gianluca Traina, using artificial intelligence was his first step back into working in fashion. In his early career, the full-time artist studied fashion design and spent some time in the fashion industry, but decided to work in the world of art. Traina found a new way to bring the images and concepts in his head and transform them into something tangible with the use of this new technology, taking the fashion industry by storm.

Artificial intelligence is a hot topic within the world of fashion. Software like “Botika,” which develops templates for models and backgrounds for designers to showcase their pieces, and “CLO 3D,” which enables virtual prototyping of garments, allows designers to experiment with designs and fabrics before physically creating them. And technology is already changing the business side of fashion.

“We see a lot of AI implementation in areas like supply chain, merchandising, customer personalization, and marketing,” said Naomi Ellis, a fashion professor at ASU FIDM. “Using AI, brands can better predict customer trends, meaning less waste. AI is also improving brand manufacturing tracking, which means more transparency.

Blending art and AI in fashion design

Traina has been using AI tools since 2023 and always utilizes some sort of AI technology in his work.

“When I started working with AI, I completely integrated this technology into my workflow, and now it is a part of my brain. I can’t do anything without this technology,” said Traina.

Traina utilizes various tools to turn his ideas into a virtual prototype or to elevate his work. Tools like “MidJourney AI,” for example, help him explore abstract and conceptual visual directions during the early ideation phase of a project. Traina explains that this software is excellent for generating visual moods and textures that inspire new sculptural or fashion design forms. To bring his work to life, he experiments with tools like “Runway ML,” for video creation and animation.

“It allows me to breathe life into my designs by generating video sequences that simulate motion, mood and narrative–perfect for digital showcases or experimental storytelling,” said Traina.

Traina showcased his skills at A.I. Fashion Week, an open competition for designers to showcase the intersection of fashion and technology. Traina placed in the Top 10 in the event, and explained that he came across this opportunity while looking for a tutorial on how to use a certain tool with AI.

“I understood that the whole world paid attention to this competition, because it’s the first time that the fashion industry and the power of communication will align and the industry will transition into this new haven,” said Traina.

While this technology has changed the fashion industry in a fundamental way and threatens many industry jobs, Traina said the tech still can’t replace or replicate the human touch of creativity and expression seen in an artist’s work.

Modeling in the age of AI innovation

Shaun Anthony Hill, a runway model, said he sees AI being used in the all-important casting process for runway shows.

For example, AI tools can generate templates of headshots of different types of models for designers to use to showcase their work. But Hill believes that the runway turning completely virtual could take away from the personal aspects that people tend to appreciate in the fashion industry.

“Everybody wants to record and capture the moment,” said Hill. “But it’s nothing like being there, you know, in the moment and present, and seeing everything you know work, like seeing all the magic happen behind the scenes.”

AI and online retail

The fashion industry is not just about the runway: plenty of retail companies have been impacted by this new technology and have been utilizing it in various ways, some quicker than others.

Erik Randerson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve, an online fashion retailer, said artificial intelligence has helped the company from imagery development to personalizing the consumer’s experience through their shopping experience. Revolve is also a retail collaborator for A.I. Fashion Week.

As an online-only platform, technology has always been at the forefront of Revlove’s business, Randerson said. The co-founders, who had no prior fashion experience, used proprietary technology and a data-driven approach to drive decision-making by overseeing their analytics to identify emerging trends, optimize pricing, and be able to predict demand.

“I think it’s so much harder if you’re a traditional retailer and you’re just used to buying the inventory a certain way, to try to adapt and deploy technology, when that’s not been the way the company was founded,” said Randerson.

Revolve sees AI as an opportunity to change the company for the better, and according to Randerson, they intend to seize the opportunity.

“In some cases, it’s driving growth and expanding the revenue opportunities, and in some cases, it’s just making us more efficient,” said Randerson.

One of the new opportunities Revolve is experimenting with is an AI-driven virtual assistant to ensure the fit of clothes is more accurate, in the hope that it will reduce the rate of returns.

“You can pick a model that feels like it looks like you, then mix and match and put styles on that model before you buy it,” said Randerson. “It’s kind of like a virtual try-on, which is in its early days, and it’s too early to report if that’s working.”

The future of AI in the fashion industry

While the future of AI in the fashion industry is still unknown, one thing is clear: AI is not going away. That’s why professors like Ellis are preparing their students for this unpredictable future.

Ellis created a course last Spring that focused on developing AI tools for fashion, to help the fashion students be more prepared for the rapid changes happening in the industry. The course is about building confidence with new tools and encouraging students to think creatively and strategically about the future of fashion.

“One student made a chatbot to help customers choose the right shoes. Another student made a sustainability rating system that can review any brand and score it based on a matrix she created,” said Ellis.

Ellis believes that having students ready to work with these advanced technologies will give them a major advantage when they graduate, since that is what companies will be looking for when hiring.

Can students expect AI to eliminate their potential jobs? Ellis doesn’t think so.

“There is also a lot of talk about AI taking over creative jobs. Personally, I would argue that it can be quite the opposite,” said Ellis. “There is a quote I love by Joanne McNeil that says, ‘I don’t want AI to write poems. I want AI to do my laundry and dishes so I can write poems.’ That is what we need to remember. I don’t want an AI that designs a dress. I want an AI that grades my pattern.”