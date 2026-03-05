What first dates teach about investigating a business

There is something honest and a little ridiculous about first dates. Two people arrive in their best clothes and with best intentions, a bit nervous, hoping the other person will light a spark. We ask the same simple questions: Where are you from? What do you do? All while we watch for small cracks that reveal the real person beneath the shiny exterior.

Investigating a business is not so different. It begins with curiosity and continues with doubt. Over time, especially under pressure, people and companies both tend to show who they are.

You imagine, perhaps, that if you have been doing this long enough, you will grow immune to surprise. That, somehow, after enough balance sheets and press releases, you will spot the flaw instantly. But there are no shortcuts. Even if you spot something off, you still have to go back and check everything to understand what it means.

Odd as it seems, here are five things first dates and business investigations have in common.

1. Start with curiosity

A first date often begins with small talk. You are trying to understand who is sitting across from you.

An investigation begins the same way, with a sense that something is there. Before any documents are pulled, the question has to be formulated. What might be wrong? Who could be harmed? Who benefits if no one asks again?

The Global Investigative Journalism Network describes it as a process that moves from finding an idea to checking feasibility, planning, deep research, verification and publication. The Dartmouth research guide on investigative journalism outlines similar stages, emphasizing document searches, database work and careful cross-checking. Media Helping Media calls it a mindset: assume that something important may be hidden and build a method to uncover it.

Curiosity, however, has its own structure. In the Online Journalism Blog, Paul Bradshaw adapts Terry Heick’s “four stages of curiosity” into a framework for investigations: process, content, transfer and self.

2. Reading between the lines

On a date, someone might describe their former relationship by saying, “It’s complicated.” How should we respond? With reassurance or with questions? If it is with questions, they should be specific: Complicated how? Since when?

The same approach applies to companies. Companies will point to market potential and fast growth. Ask what they are not saying. Look for the gaps. Start by confirming basic facts: the exact legal name, state of incorporation, any “Doing Business As” (DBA), related entities, listed officers and the registered address. Cross-check those details across sources to find links: repeated names, shared addresses or the same registered agent.

OpenCorporates is a useful global starting point for company records. In the United States, state business registries are essential. The National Association of Secretaries of State provides links to those searches.

Graham Barrow, in his reporting recommendations for the Online Journalism Blog, urges reporters to “always think in a network of companies.” The Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s “Investigative Journalist’s Guide to Company Accounts” also explains how to use group and related-party disclosures to understand corporate structures beyond a single entity.

3. The background check

Before a first date, you have to admit, most of us have typed the other person’s name into Google at least once. And not just that. You scroll through their social media. You see who tagged them, what the comments say. From those small pieces, you begin to imagine parts of their personality.

Do the same when investigating a business. For U.S. public companies, the SEC’s EDGAR database provides annual and quarterly filings, registration statements and disclosures. Private companies require more digging: state filings, bond or loan documents and, in some jurisdictions, limited financial statements.

Ownership comes next. Who actually controls the company? Registry records, officer and director lists and beneficial ownership disclosures can clarify formal control. The Global Investigative Journalism Network’s reporting on shell companies advises comparing names and addresses across multiple entities, watching for nominee directors and mail-drop addresses that obscure real ownership.

Legal and regulatory history also matters. Court records, enforcement actions and complaint databases often tell a different story than a company’s “About” page. Sector-specific databases on government contracts, political donations or lobbying can reveal relationships that complicate claims of independence.

4. Patience

A first meeting rarely tells you everything you need to know. It takes time for someone to relax and speak openly.

Investigating a business moves at the same pace. It is tempting to publish early and rely on what is already clear. But stronger reporting often comes after follow-up calls, additional emails and repeated review of documents.

Investigative guides stress building habits that sustain long-term focus. Reveal News recommends setting regular check-ins with editors, even brief updates on what has been found and what comes next, to maintain momentum without drifting.

Investigative Reporters and Editors advises protecting focused blocks of reporting time while balancing other assignments to avoid burnout. The Global Investigative Journalism Network’s project management guide suggests defining scope and milestones early, then narrowing the inquiry as facts develop.

5. Watch what happens under pressure

Anyone can look composed when things are going well. The real test comes when something shifts or things don’t go according to plan. How will they react under pressure?

In business reporting, pressure first appears in the numbers. Debt rises. Cash flow tightens. Inventory grows faster than sales. Financial ratios change from one year to the next or diverge from industry peers. The Center for Investigative Journalism’s “Investigative Journalist’s Guide to Company Accounts” explains how to spot signs of “window dressing,” such as booking revenue early or delaying recognition of liabilities to make results appear stronger.

Graham Barrow advises reporters to compare a company’s official industry classification codes with what it actually does. A firm registered as a technology company that operates like a lender raises questions about regulation and oversight.

Ownership chains that seem harmless may connect to nominee directors, shared addresses or offshore entities. The Global Investigative Journalism Network’s reporting on shell companies shows how to trace ultimate beneficial owners by linking registries, sanctions lists and repeated corporate agents.

Stress points are often public, such as when an auditor resigns, a lawsuit is filed or a regulator opens an inquiry. A company’s response in those moments often reveals more than what you would find in its prepared statements.

As Roger Connors, Craig Hickman and Tom Smith write in “The Oz Principle”: “A thin line separates success from failure, the great companies from the ordinary ones. Below that line lies excuse making, blaming others, confusion and an attitude of helplessness, while above that line we find a sense of reality, ownership, commitment, solutions to problems and determined action.”