Honoring the women in business journalism throughout Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, our team spent the month highlighting 31 female business journalists on our social media channels who are diligently reporting and editing across the country. These reporters cover a range of business topics at all types of publications, large and small, bringing important business news and information to both national and local consumers.

In case you missed any of the fantastic journalists we featured this month, here is the full list, in the order they were featured on social media.

Stephanie Riegal | LinkedIn

A business writer for The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, Riegal covers a range of business topics, including real estate, health care, hospitality, and economic development. She recently graduated from the University of New Orleans with a Master’s degree in Public Administration and has hosted a weekly roundtable podcast and radio show where she met local entrepreneurs in the Baton Rouge market.

Sharon Brooks | LinkedIn

The current Editor-In-Chief of Albuquerque Business First, Brooks guides the strategic direction of the publication’s digital and print coverage. She has previously covered business topics in Texas at the Southeast Texas Business Journal, San Antonio Business Journal, and The Examiner. Her publication recently honored local women who are excelling in their community.

Amara Omeokwe | LinkedIn

Omeokwe is a talented reporter at Bloomberg who covers the Federal Reserve and the U.S. economy. Her reporting closely follows federal decisions that impact everyday Americans, especially interest rate decisions. She was previously an economics reporter at The Wall Street Journal and holds a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia University.

Anna Hensel | LinkedIn

A seasoned reporter and editor, Hensel is currently the executive editor at Modern Retail, where she manages a “business-to-business publication that’s dedicated to covering the news that retail professionals need to know to do their jobs better with authority and honesty.” Recently, she helped break down what the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could mean for brands and retailers.

Kimberly Chin | LinkedIn

As an Axios reporter, Chin is the co-author of the Retail Deals newsletter, which covers finance and investing in the consumer and retail industry. Her coverage often focuses on early-stage venture funding and middle-market mergers and acquisitions in a variety of sectors. She previously worked as a corporate breaking news reporter at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswire.

Ashleigh Jones | LinkedIn

Jones has been covering retail, restaurants, and residential real estate for the Birmingham Business Journal since 2024 after graduating from Samford University. In her own words, Jones believes her most meaningful stories have been “reporting on women CEOs at a local yarn shop and Hispanic grocery in Birmingham.” She also enjoys incorporating science elements into her articles, which have included reporting on topics such as urban farming nonprofits.

Emily Flitter | LinkedIn

Flitter is currently a reporter at Bloomberg News in New York City covering race, gender, and class within finance. She often pursues stories on economic and wealth inequality, housing affordability, access to credit, and financial racism. Her book “The White Wall” was published in 2024 and uses data, history, and personal stories to reveal how insurance agencies and corporate banks keep the racial wealth gap the same as it was during the Jim Crow era.

Marcia Brown | LinkedIn

A reporter for Politico since 2022, Brown covers the federal agencies that impact agriculture and the business of food. She has previously reported on anti-monopoly policy for The Capitol Forum and was a writing fellow for The American Prospect, covering immigration, labor, and criminal justice issues.

Shirley Lueng | LinkedIn

Lueng has over 20 years of experience as a journalist and is currently a business columnist and associate editor at the Boston Globe. She covers the intersection of business and politics, often zeroing in on gender and diversity issues in the workplace. She has been a regular contributor to Boston Public Radio and sits on the board of the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Marissa Nall | LinkedIn

An associate editor for the Puget Sound Business Journal, Nall currently oversees all award programs for the editorial department. She has previously covered technology and agriculture before moving to Seattle to cover aerospace, manufacturing, and sports business.

Hannah Morse | LinkedIn

Morse covers growth and development at The Patriot Ledger in the South Shore of Massachusetts. After graduating from the University of Florida, Morse spent some time reporting for her hometown newspaper before going on to report on consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. She has recently spent time covering a major winter storm and how residents and businesses responded to power outages across the region.

Leah Douglas | LinkedIn

Douglas is an award-winning policy journalist who has covered the business and politics of food, and agriculture. Currently reporting for Reuters, Douglas covers a range of issues including agribusiness, corporate consolidation, competition, regulation, environment and climate, racial discrimination, and labor.

Lucia Moses | LinkedIn

Moses is a senior correspondent at Business Insider covering a range of topics related to Hollywood, the creator economy, digital media, and emerging technology. From breaking stories to longer features, her reporting covers some of the biggest stories in the entertainment business, including Netflix’s jump into theme parks.

Sarah Volpenhein | LinkedIn

Covering the business of health care for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Volpenhein reports on hospitals, nursing homes, and health care issues, often focusing on underserved communities and the people affected by decisions made at the top. Her previous reporting for the same publication focused on tribal nations, Native communities, and the Hmong community.

Bria Overs | LinkedIn

Reporting for the Baltimore Banner, a non-profit newsroom in Baltimore, Overs covers business and enterprise stories throughout the city and surrounding areas. She often reports on minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as the technology and labor sectors. She was previously a finance reporter at Word in Black and a special projects editor at Business Insider.

Julia Masters | LinkedIn

Masters covers the entertainment industry for the Nashville Business Journal, which includes reporting on restaurants, sports, tourism, and hospitality. She has previously covered growth and development and has a degree in journalism and political science at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Catherine Leffert | LinkedIn

Leffert is a reporter and editor at American Banker covering all things banking, including private equity, fintech, credit scandals, mergers and acquisitions, and “the wonkiest accounting rules you’ve never heard of.” She has investigated the nuances of commercial real estate risk and covered novel money-laundering failures, which all help readers understand the intricacies of the industry.

Demetria Gallegos | LinkedIn

As a news editor for The Wall Street Journal, Gallegos runs The Experts blog, which focuses on leadership, wealth management, retirement, energy, and technology, among other topic areas. She previously wrote a weekly column on family finances for The Journal and has been responsible for site redesign and the development of editorial tools.

Vandana Sinha | LinkedIn

As a regional editor for the American City Business Journals, Sinha supports multiple local newsrooms with their content strategy. She brings many years of experience editing and reporting for the Washington Business Journal, where she started out covering biotech, health, and energy before eventually moving up to the editor-in-chief role.

Charisse Jones | LinkedIn

Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and New York Times best-selling author. She is currently a money and consumer editor at USA Today, where she has also covered the retail industry and workplace issues.

Naomi Klinge | LinkedIn

As a reporter for the Houston Business Journal, Klinge covers the energy industry with a focus on petrochemicals in the region. She previously covered the same industry for Upstream after hosting and producing video, audio, and photo business stories for Missouri Business Alert.

Jessica Alvarado Gamez | LinkedIn

An award-winning visual storyteller, Alvarado Gamez is currently a business reporter for the Denver Post and holds a master’s degree in investigative journalism. Her work has been featured by leading media outlets such as the Associated Press.

Sara Germano | LinkedIn

Germano is a sports business reporter at Sportico and has been covering the global sports industry for more than a decade. She has covered many major sporting events for major publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, and The Information.

Demi Lawrence | LinkedIn

Lawrence is a corporate finance reporter for CFO Brew. She has previously covered sports business and major companies in the footwear and apparel industry, such as Nike and Columbia Sportswear, for the Portland Business Journal. She has recently covered Netflix’s top priorities after its Warner Bros. deal fell through and the creative pricing strategies manufacturers are using to respond to inflation.

Charla Freeland | LinkedIn

Freeland is an audio producer at The Washington Post, focused on the “Color of Money” personal finance series. She has previously worked as a political news producer for various outlets, including SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel, before starting her current role. She has a BA in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

Kristine de Leon | LinkedIn

As a consumer health reporter for The Oregonian, de Leon covers the state’s complex health care system, focusing on access, affordability, and equity that help readers make informed decisions. Her work has explored systemic failures and explored solutions to improve outcomes and transparency in health care.

Myesha Johnson | LinkedIn

Johnson is a business and breaking news reporter for the Detroit News, where she reports on everything from local businesses and charities to lawsuits and house fires. She is a local of the area and wants her reporting to reflect the culture of perseverance and trend-setting of Detroit businesses and the owners that run them. She received her BA from Michigan State University, where she also reported for the student-run publication.

Rebecca Liebson | LinkedIn

A real estate reporter at the Tampa Bay Times, Liebson covers one of the hottest industries in the area and delves into how the market impacts the lives of its residents. Before moving to Florida, she spent two years in South Carolina reporting on affordable housing issues and over a year writing for the Metro desk at the New York Times.

Kathryn Evans | LinkedIn

As the managing editor of the national newsroom for The Business Journals, Evans manages daily content. She was previously the managing editor at the Austin Business Journal, where she ran the newsroom, and has long covered economic development for the business journals. She was also previously a breaking news reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

Kailyn Rhone | LinkedIn

Rhone is currently a business fellow at the New York Times and has previously worked at the Wall Street Journal covering markets, economics, and personal finance. As her bio states, she became a business journalist “to highlight the shared humanity that lies at the heart of our interactions.”

Alison Sider | LinkedIn

Sider has covered the air travel industry for The Wall Street Journal since 2018. Her reporting frequently explores the travel experience and has produced stories on first-class amenities, planespotting, and aviation culture. She initially joined the publication in 2012 as an energy reporter covering the oil and gas markets in Houston, then New York.

This is the fifth consecutive year we have highlighted journalists throughout the month of March, so be sure to check out those lists from years past as well to learn about even more business reporters. (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).