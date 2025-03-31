Celebrating the women in business journalism all month long

As we have done for the past three years, we spent each day of March highlighting a female business journalist on our social media accounts in honor of Women’s History Month. To mix it up this year, we chose to focus on journalists who have made the social media leap to Bluesky and have begun utilizing the platform.

This is the fourth year that we have highlighted female business journalists to honor Women’s History Month. Be sure to view the journalists we featured in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In case you missed any of the wonderful journalists we featured this month, here is the full list of female business journalists in the order we featured them.

1. Ainsley Harris @ainsleyharris.bsky.social

A senior writer at Fast Company, Ainsley has written about technology, innovation, and finance for many years. She started her career at McKinsey & Company after graduating with a master’s degree in creative technology from Williams College. Some of her recent work includes covering the companies that are allowing police to embrace AI-powered video surveillance and the 23andMe CEO who wants to take the company private.

2. Janet Cho @janetcho.bsky.social

While currently a reporter for Barron’s Daily morning newsletter, Janet has previously worked at a variety of daily newspapers including The Plain Dealer in Ohio, the Sun-Sentinel in Florida, and the Democrat & Chronicle in New York. She has long covered business beats including small business, women in the workplace, retail, consumer news, airlines, and Fortune 500 companies. She has recently reported on U.S. tariffs and many of the industries impacted.

3. Anita Ramaswamy @anitar.bsky.social

Anita is a financial analysis columnist at The Information covering the business of technology. She holds an M.A. in business journalism from New York University and has previously written for Reuters, TechCrunch, and Business Insider. Some of her recent coverage includes how Meta’s AI may not be great for ad growth and the tech companies that are seeing higher than expected revenue this quarter.

Francesca is a 2025 David McHam investigative reporting fellow covering the U.S.-Mexico borderlands, immigration, and AI-powered surveillance technology at the Texas Observer. This year she has covered the additional costs Texas has spent on its border buoys and how the new Drug Enforcement Administration chief previously worked for a surveillance tech company that sold software to track phone locations without a warrant to Texas DPS and other enforcement agencies in Texas.

5. Amy Feldman @amyfeldman7.bsky.social

Amy is a senior editor at Forbes covering healthcare. In addition to her editing duties, she has written features on various topics including the largest maker of raw milk and greenhouse gas smuggling while also co-authoring the InnovationRX newsletter. Some of her coverage this year includes highlighting the impacts of the new administration on the National Institute of Health.

6. Jordyn Holman @jholman.bsky.social

A business reporter at The New York Times, Jordyn covers the retail industry and consumerism. She has spent her career writing about all sorts of big companies and how a shopper’s culture and identity shape many of the buying decisions they make. Her stories often touch on race, class, and gender in the workforce. Some of her recent work covers retailers suddenly pulling back on their DEI initiatives.

7. Katherine Long @klong.bsky.social

Katherine recently started on The Wall Street Journal’s investigation team after spending several years covering Amazon for Business Insider and The Seattle Times. One of her final pieces for Business Insider was a deep dive into rich musicians who used COVID relief funds to pay for luxury shopping sprees, hotels, and vacations.

8. Hope King @hopeking.bsky.social

As a senior business reporter for Axios, Hope co-authors a daily newsletter on the biggest business stories and trends. She is also a moderator for the “Leading Indicator” video series where she interviews top public company CEOs. She was previously on the New York Stock Exchange floor as a business news anchor and was a VP of business development for an investment management platform.

9. Christina Binkley @christinabinkley.bsky.social

Binkley writes about the business of culture and is a frequent contributor to The Wall Street Journal, Vogue Business, and many other publications. She is the author of “Winner Takes All,” a New York Times bestseller, and has often taken her readers behind the scenes of fashion, art, and entertainment. Last month, she wrote an article on how fashion and football have officially teamed up to boost both industries.

10. Sara Samora @sarasamora.bsky.social

Before becoming a reporter for The Manufacturing Dive, Sara covered military veterans for Stars and Stripes in D.C. and was a staff reporter for the Houston Business Journal. She has a graduate degree from the Columbia Journalism School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Some of her work this year has covered Honeywell, 3M, and Goodyear.

11. Amanda Christovich @achristovich.bsky.social

Amanda is based in New York City reporting for Front Office Sports on the business of college sports. She has extensively covered the NIL era of college sports including the recent reversal of the last-minute Biden administration guidance for athletic departments to ensure more equity between men’s and women’s sports in revenue-sharing payments. She has also covered the various impacts and responses to an executive order banning trans athletes from women’s sports.

12. Stephanie Dhue @stephaniedhue.bsky.social

As a senior field producer at CNBC, Stephanie covers personal finance and public policy, including a recent bill that seeks to cap credit card interest rates at 10%. She has won an Emmy for her coverage of China as an economic power and was previously a correspondent for the PBS program “Nightly Business Report.” Some of her other coverage this year includes crypto options in 401(k) plans and what to consider if you’re offered a buyout to resign from your federal position.

13. Natalie Jarvey @natjarv.bsky.social

Natalie is the author of a newly launched newsletter, “Like & Subscribe,” covering the creator economy. She was previously a correspondent for Vanity Fair, Insider, and The Hollywood Reporter covering the various aspects of Hollywood.

14. Lydia DePillis @lydiadepillis.bsky.social

Lydia covers the American economy for The New York Times including what’s going on with workers, businesses, and public policy. Many of her articles this year look at the impacts of decisions made by the new administration on everyday consumers from tariffs to the federal workforce. Previously Lydia has covered many corners of the economy for The Washington Post, The Houston Chronicle, CNN, and ProPublica.

15. Ellen Chang @ellenychang.bsky.social

Ellen is a freelance journalist covering stocks, personal finance, banking, technology, and energy and was formerly at TheStreet. Some of her recent work, such as the best banking accounts of 2025 and how to calculate a home’s fair market value, can be found in U.S. News and World Report, USA Today, and Forbes, among other publications.

16. Kristi Swartz @bizwriterkristi.bsky.social

Kristi is an energy reporter based in the Atlanta area who was most recently an investigative reporter for Floodlight News. Previously she reported for E&E News, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, and the Palm Beach Post. Some of her coverage includes the solar industry, nuclear power, and the impact of data centers on climate change.

17. Michelle Singletary @michellesingletary.bsky.social

Michelle is a personal finance columnist at The Washington Post and the author of “What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits.” Her twice-weekly newsletter “The Color of Money” is carried in dozens of newspapers nationwide. In addition to writing multiple books on personal finance, she was awarded a Gerald Loeb award for commentary in 2021.

18. Lauren Young @laurenyoung.bsky.social

Lauren is an editor of digital special projects at Reuters where she also covers wealth and workplace topics. She also writes the newsletter “On the Money” where she explores a variety of topics such as interest rates and the affordability of Valentine’s Day. She has previously covered personal finance topics at BusinessWeek, SmartMoney Magazine, and Dow Jones Newswires and has a graduate degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

19. Annie Lowrey @annielowrey.bsky.social

Annie is a staff reporter for The Atlantic covering the economy and people. She is the author of the book “Give People Money” which makes a compelling case for a universal basic income. She is currently working on a new book titled “The Time Tax.” Some of her coverage this year has included crypto, civil servants, and trumpflation.

20. Sarah Needleman @sarahneedleman.bsky.social

Sarah began working at The Wall Street Journal in 2001 and currently focuses her reporting on gaming and social media. She has previously covered small businesses and careers and wrote a monthly column titled “Accidental Entrepreneur.” Some of her recent coverage has focused on the TikTok ban, parental controls for video games, and pondering how Elon Musk found the time to finish a video game’s highest level.

21. Alana Semuels @alanasemuels.bsky.social

As an economic correspondent for TIME, Alana covers the workplace, consumer issues, retail, gender, and technology. She has won awards for her writing from SABEW and the Los Angeles Press Club and is a four-time finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. Her coverage this year includes banned food additives, tariffs, and data breaches.

22. Kristen Leigh Painter @kristenpainter.bsky.social

Before becoming a business editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune, Kristen covered commercial real estate, the food industry, airlines, and many other business topics throughout her career. She was previously at The Denver Post and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder

23. Nicole Sperling @nsperling.bsky.social

Nicole has been covering Hollywood and the business of streaming for the New York Times since 2019. She has previously worked for Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and Entertainment Weekly. Some of her coverage this year includes the impact of the recent LA wildfires on the film and TV production industry and the new movie Netflix is hoping will finally land the company its first Best Picture award.

24. Julia Waldow @juliawaldow.bsky.social

Covering supply chain and retail at Modern Retail, Julia is a multi-platform journalist who has previously worked for CNN, KCET, and Emmy Magazine. Some of her recent articles have looked at the limitations of “Made in America” labels, Shein’s upcoming IPO, and how Z Gallerie is preparing to relaunch its brand after bankruptcy.

25. Elaine Low @elainelow.bsky.social

Elaine is a staff writer at The Ankler, a Substack publication that focuses on the business of Hollywood. She covered the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and currently writes a weekly newsletter about the business of the TV industry. She has previously covered this industry for Business Insider and Vanity Fair after getting her start at Investor’s Business Daily covering a variety of beats.

26. Kristi Dosh @sportsbizmiss.bsky.social

Kristi is a frequent contributor to Forbes and is an expert on the business of college sports, especially the NIL era. Not only does she cover the industry for her website Business of College Sports she also teaches courses on NIL at the University of Florida, and has a book coming out this summer titled “The Athlete’s NIL Playbook.” She has previously published “Saturday Millionaires: How Winning Football Builds Winning Colleges,” and holds a J.D. from the University of Florida.

27. Katie Krzaczek @hashtagkatie.bsky.social

Katie is a senior business editor at Slate and has recently covered the ways shopping has changed for all of us. She previously edited for The Philadelphia Inquirer, where she focused on consumer trends and the intersection of business and digital culture, and Business Insider, where she led daily coverage across multiple industries.

28. Rebecca Baker @msrebeccabaker.bsky.social

Rebecca is an editor at large at Bloomberg Industry Group and a current SABEW board member. She has worked for multiple regional publications before becoming the deputy editor-in-chief for the New York Law Journal and deputy head of news for the New York Daily News.

29. Venessa Wong @venessawong.bsky.social

As a personal finance columnist for MarketWatch, Venessa reports on a variety of topics that impact everyday Americans. This includes tariffs, egg prices, and employee buyout offers. She has previously reported on the food industry for Bloomberg and covered business and culture at BuzzFeed.

30. Aishwarya Jain @aishwaryajain.bsky.social

As a correspondent covering manufacturing at Reuters, Aishwarya is interested in international geopolitics, trade economics, and Asian affairs. Some of her recent coverage includes hotel expansions and acquisitions around the globe, Harley-Davidson’s weak 2025 revenue forecast, and defense technology and AI software partnerships.

31. Jess Aloe @jessaloe.bsky.social

Jess works as an editor for the Boston Business Journal, managing daily digital news content. She has experience in data work and previously covered a variety of business beats for the Burlington Free Press. Some of her coverage this year includes technology funding, acquisitions, and executive changes in corporate leadership.

